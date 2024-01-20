MKP Capital Management L.L.C. Takes Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

MKP Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 768,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,615,000. Citigroup makes up approximately 2.4% of MKP Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 130.4% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 175,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,221,000 after acquiring an additional 99,371 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 47.0% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,473,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,285,000 after buying an additional 3,986,558 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 128.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 306,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,119,000 after buying an additional 172,364 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 17.1% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 60,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 8,821 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Citigroup by 1.7% in the second quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 52,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE C traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,210,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,262,811. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.57. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $54.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.01.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on C. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet raised Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Citigroup from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.21.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

