Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 61.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 596 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,706,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,444,438 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 99,609.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 27,821,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,324,792,000 after acquiring an additional 27,793,930 shares during the period. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203,764 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,674,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $724,878,000 after buying an additional 2,313,548 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5,377.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,902,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,972,000 after buying an additional 1,868,143 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $85.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.52. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $94.53.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

