Wayfinding Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Wayfinding Financial LLC increased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 179.3% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.22.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.28. 35,549,293 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,580,612. The company has a market capitalization of $159.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.59. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.76 and a 1 year high of $45.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,230. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

