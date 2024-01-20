Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,252 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 14,194 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 16.1% in the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 729 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its position in Starbucks by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 16,412 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 34,104 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In related news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,964,717.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total value of $53,252.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,927,352.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,504 shares of company stock valued at $784,120. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.86. The company had a trading volume of 9,565,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,479,401. The firm has a market cap of $106.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.30. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $89.21 and a one year high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC began coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SBUX

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.