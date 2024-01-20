Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,612 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,183 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises 1.4% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $10,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Steph & Co. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 74 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 101.5% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Yoram Rubanenko sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.33, for a total transaction of $1,700,825.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,910 shares in the company, valued at $4,020,750.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Yoram Rubanenko sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.33, for a total transaction of $1,700,825.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,910 shares in the company, valued at $4,020,750.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total value of $2,509,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,015,333.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,817 shares of company stock valued at $10,653,623 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $635.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $620.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $637.40.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of COST stock opened at $694.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $308.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $635.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $583.11. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $465.33 and a 12-month high of $696.13.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $57.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.6 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.81%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

