Shelter Mutual Insurance Co Sells 7,900 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Shelter Mutual Insurance Co reduced its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 16.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the quarter. Verisk Analytics makes up about 2.6% of Shelter Mutual Insurance Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $9,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 92,326.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 486,928,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,060,496,000 after buying an additional 486,401,877 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 248.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,765,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $664,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684,234 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at $268,659,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 70.6% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,335,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,802,000 after purchasing an additional 552,750 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 136.0% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 754,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,441,000 after purchasing an additional 434,517 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.64, for a total transaction of $355,109.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,513,370.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 3,012 shares of company stock worth $719,304 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $240.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $237.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.30. The firm has a market cap of $34.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.80. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.74 and a 52 week high of $249.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 135.34% and a net margin of 19.04%. The business had revenue of $677.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Monday, October 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.50.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

