119,261 Shares in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Bought by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 119,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,098,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 2.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 12.8% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 16,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Kimco Realty during the third quarter valued at about $385,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 0.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 371,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 1.7% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KIM opened at $20.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.31. Kimco Realty Corp has a one year low of $16.34 and a one year high of $23.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.21%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KIM shares. TheStreet upgraded Kimco Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kimco Realty in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Kimco Realty from $20.50 to $21.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.08.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

