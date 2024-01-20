California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,980,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,475 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Paychex were worth $228,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Paychex by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,823,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,105,599,000 after buying an additional 4,253,202 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Paychex by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,331,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,306,849,000 after buying an additional 927,584 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,310,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $928,283,000 after buying an additional 328,614 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Paychex by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,619,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $740,507,000 after buying an additional 297,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Paychex by 98,060.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,093,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $681,714,000 after buying an additional 6,087,596 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex
In other Paychex news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $1,920,353.49. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at $644,829.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Paychex
Paychex Stock Performance
Paychex stock opened at $122.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $43.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.48. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.09 and a twelve month high of $129.70.
Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 46.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.
Paychex Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 79.11%.
About Paychex
Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Paychex
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/15 – 1/19
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- Investing in coffee: 3 great strategies to consider
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- How to invest in wheat: Is it a hedge against inflation?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.