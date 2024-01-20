EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,630,917 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 38,425 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of EOG Resources worth $333,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 16.6% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,929 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in EOG Resources by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 28,623 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 15,092 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 7.5% during the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 97,492 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $12,358,000 after purchasing an additional 6,765 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its position in EOG Resources by 6.4% during the third quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 66,570 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $8,438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 25.2% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 27,663 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,567 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of EOG opened at $110.18 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.52 and a twelve month high of $137.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.88.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 32.11%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EOG shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.73.

Get Our Latest Analysis on EOG

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.