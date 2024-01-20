Crumly & Associates Inc. Purchases 164 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,024 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 127,655.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,160,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,544,000 after acquiring an additional 14,149,287 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $1,062,316,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Medtronic by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,564,508,000 after buying an additional 4,816,172 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at $222,063,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the second quarter worth $196,503,000. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Stock Performance

NYSE:MDT traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.49. The company had a trading volume of 4,819,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,530,209. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $68.84 and a 1-year high of $92.02. The firm has a market cap of $115.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 89.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Medtronic from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $410,603.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,375,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

