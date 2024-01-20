Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,767 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ROST. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 164.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ROST. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.05.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $137.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.58. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.00 and a fifty-two week high of $139.32.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 38.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.53%.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

