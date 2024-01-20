Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,198 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Cardinal Health from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.23.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of CAH stock opened at $105.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.93. The stock has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a PE ratio of 172.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.71. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.53 and a 1 year high of $108.85.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $54.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.85 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 60.27% and a net margin of 0.07%. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 327.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cardinal Health news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total transaction of $3,895,411.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,742,324.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cardinal Health Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.