Quantum Private Wealth LLC Has $300,000 Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,825 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $216,049,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 359.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,947,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,213,000 after buying an additional 14,823,508 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 343.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,558,107 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,476,000 after buying an additional 5,854,979 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 2,536.9% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,936,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,483,000 after buying an additional 5,710,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $46,928,000. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total value of $30,167.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 592,764 shares in the company, valued at $6,502,621.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $12.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.26. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $15.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 14.71%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on HBAN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

