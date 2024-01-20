Quantum Private Wealth LLC Buys New Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,161 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 445.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 428 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,686,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,023.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at $3,686,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,950 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,948. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $109.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $301.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $82.04 and a 12 month high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.74.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 703.26%. The business had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on ORCL

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.