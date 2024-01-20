Quantum Private Wealth LLC Acquires 7,828 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 72.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,663 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,828 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises about 0.8% of Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Financial Partners raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Financial Partners now owns 2,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 14.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $151.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.80.

Alibaba Group Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE:BABA opened at $69.42 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $66.92 and a twelve month high of $121.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.17. The company has a market cap of $176.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.56.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.28 by $0.35. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $224.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.57%.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Stories

