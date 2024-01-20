Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Quantum Private Wealth LLC

Quantum Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,523 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Netflix makes up 1.7% of Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 290.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 108.5% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in Netflix in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Netflix in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 16,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.61, for a total value of $6,694,288.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,305 shares of company stock valued at $72,394,458 over the last ninety days. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, October 9th. Truist Financial raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $430.00 to $465.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. DZ Bank cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $495.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $477.21.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NFLX

Netflix Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $482.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $475.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $436.38. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $285.33 and a 12 month high of $503.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.38 billion, a PE ratio of 48.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.11 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.