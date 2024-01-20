Estate Counselors LLC Buys 299 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Estate Counselors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,257 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,608,577 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $344,984,000 after buying an additional 2,752,752 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 124.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,874,386 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $138,951,000 after buying an additional 1,594,886 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,234,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,206,111 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $189,577,000 after buying an additional 1,419,322 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 3,276.4% in the 1st quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,143,533 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,874,000 after buying an additional 1,109,665 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Devon Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley raised Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.94.

Shares of DVN stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $40.97. The stock had a trading volume of 9,173,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,738,167. The stock has a market cap of $26.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.20. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $40.51 and a 1 year high of $66.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.63.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 24.63%. Equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.68%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

