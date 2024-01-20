Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 746 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,057 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 746 shares during the period. MSCI makes up 1.6% of Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of MSCI worth $24,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in MSCI by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 762,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $391,008,000 after acquiring an additional 284,513 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in MSCI by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the third quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in MSCI by 72.5% during the third quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,583 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in MSCI by 12.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on MSCI from $572.00 to $601.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $570.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $568.29.

Shares of MSCI traded up $7.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $553.93. 380,013 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,235. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $451.55 and a one year high of $573.32. The firm has a market cap of $43.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.16, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $537.09 and a 200-day moving average of $524.14.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $625.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.67 million. MSCI had a net margin of 39.76% and a negative return on equity of 97.86%. MSCI’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 13.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. MSCI’s payout ratio is 46.00%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

