The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,454 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hourglass Capital LLC raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 1.6% during the third quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 195,430 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 6,494 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in Williams Companies by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 25,389 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 4,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 9,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMB opened at $33.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.10. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.80 and a 12 month high of $37.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.34 and a 200-day moving average of $34.67.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 24.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 80.27%.

Several analysts have recently commented on WMB shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

