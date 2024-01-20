California Public Employees Retirement System Has $191.90 Million Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 812,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,448 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $191,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 153.1% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 67.5% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 61.2% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.64, for a total transaction of $355,109.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,860 shares in the company, valued at $11,513,370.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,012 shares of company stock worth $719,304. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Monday, October 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.50.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $240.12 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.74 and a 12-month high of $249.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $237.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.30. The stock has a market cap of $34.81 billion, a PE ratio of 70.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.80.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $677.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.33 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 135.34% and a net margin of 19.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

