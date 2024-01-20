Cypress Capital Group Acquires Shares of 11,694 State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Cypress Capital Group acquired a new stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,694 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $783,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STT. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of State Street by 29.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of State Street by 14.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of State Street by 3.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 280,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,436,000 after purchasing an additional 10,187 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the first quarter worth about $812,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of State Street by 16.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $75.86 on Friday. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $62.78 and a 52 week high of $94.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.54.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. State Street had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.29%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on STT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of State Street from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of State Street in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of State Street in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.62.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

