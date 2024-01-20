Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. Buys 42,828 Shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 324,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 42,828 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Australia ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. owned approximately 0.36% of iShares MSCI Australia ETF worth $6,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EWA. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the first quarter valued at about $812,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,032,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 25.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EWA traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.28. 4,500,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,385,859. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 12-month low of $20.46 and a 12-month high of $25.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.37.

About iShares MSCI Australia ETF

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

