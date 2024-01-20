Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 709 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $2,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KR. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Kroger by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in Kroger by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in Kroger by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 17,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 8,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of KR stock opened at $45.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.45. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $42.10 and a 1-year high of $50.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.75.

Kroger Announces Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $33.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.90 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 45.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.30.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

See Also

