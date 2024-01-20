Crew Capital Management Ltd. Reduces Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Crew Capital Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 60.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,358 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,108 shares during the period. Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of META. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. 62.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

META has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $397.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $355.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $402.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $361.43.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $383.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $985.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $345.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $318.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.61 and a 52-week high of $384.36.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total transaction of $8,699,595.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total value of $8,699,595.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total transaction of $191,579.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at $13,667,822.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 784,236 shares of company stock worth $265,206,391 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

