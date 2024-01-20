Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases 1,296 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in MetLife by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,059,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,112,515,000 after purchasing an additional 578,699 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in MetLife by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,584,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $838,383,000 after purchasing an additional 418,477 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in MetLife by 6.2% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,466,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,585,000 after purchasing an additional 436,260 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $444,205,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in MetLife by 10.8% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,634,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,991,000 after purchasing an additional 452,240 shares during the period. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MetLife Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $68.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $50.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.05. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.95 and a 12 month high of $73.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.08.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.02). MetLife had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $15.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.62.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

