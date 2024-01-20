Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,774 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 166.7% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 0.8 %

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $374.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.19, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $326.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $309.97. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $222.65 and a 52 week high of $376.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 22.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $580,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at $7,342,510. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $7,123,112.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,551 shares in the company, valued at $6,125,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $580,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,342,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,708 shares of company stock worth $15,122,689 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ISRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $318.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $342.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $352.85.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

