Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stake Lifted by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,461 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $10,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 1.9 %

META opened at $383.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $345.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $318.98. The stock has a market cap of $985.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.61 and a 12 month high of $384.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.58, for a total transaction of $211,446.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,852 shares in the company, valued at $13,393,590.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.58, for a total transaction of $211,446.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,393,590.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total transaction of $8,699,595.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 784,236 shares of company stock worth $265,206,391 in the last three months. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

META has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $385.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $361.43.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

