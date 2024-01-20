Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Buys 49,023 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 3,531.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 49,023 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 66.6% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 32,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 13,038 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its stake in Newmont by 5.9% in the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 31,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Newmont by 101,647.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 547,513,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,356,940,000 after purchasing an additional 546,975,720 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Newmont by 62.5% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in Newmont by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 13,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NEM. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TD Securities downgraded Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Newmont in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.47.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $226,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,238,396.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $226,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,238,396.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $413,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,799,866.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,683 shares of company stock worth $1,075,586 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Stock Down 0.1 %

Newmont stock opened at $34.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $33.58 and a 12-month high of $60.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.08 and its 200 day moving average is $39.48. The company has a market capitalization of $27.48 billion, a PE ratio of -33.57, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.50.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 7.35% and a positive return on equity of 6.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -155.34%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

