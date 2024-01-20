Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Acquires 49,023 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 3,531.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,023 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEM. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Newmont by 1,241.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Newmont by 242.2% in the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Newmont in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Newmont in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $413,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,039 shares in the company, valued at $8,799,866.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $413,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,039 shares in the company, valued at $8,799,866.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $206,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 65,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,453,437.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,075,586 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NEM. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Newmont from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TD Securities cut Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Newmont from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.47.

Newmont Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $34.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.57, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $33.58 and a 1 year high of $60.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.48.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Newmont’s payout ratio is -155.34%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

