Hoylecohen LLC Increases Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,351 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 358 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 99,916.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 870,320,643 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $270,356,404,000 after buying an additional 869,450,462 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,740,875,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 105,205.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,472,867,000 after acquiring an additional 10,984,516 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 477.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,044,469 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $160,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517,477 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth $7,703,690,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HD opened at $362.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $334.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $319.63. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $362.96.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.66%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,334.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,114 shares of company stock valued at $966,456. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. HSBC initiated coverage on Home Depot in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $306.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.31.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

