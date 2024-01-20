Northwest Wealth Management LLC Has $269,000 Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,160,000. Axim Planning & Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Axim Planning & Wealth now owns 7,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 37,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,402,000 after purchasing an additional 16,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 299,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,709,000 after purchasing an additional 33,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 6,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total transaction of $1,009,065.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $862,501.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $6,069,281.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,491,240.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 6,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total transaction of $1,009,065.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,501.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,041 shares of company stock worth $11,648,648 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. HSBC began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. DZ Bank upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.35.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $147.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $347.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $148.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.27. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $135.83 and a 52 week high of $158.38.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The company had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.04%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Stories

