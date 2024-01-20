Sonora Investment Management Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Sonora Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,467 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SHEL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Shell by 96,141.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,370,746 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $818,414,000 after acquiring an additional 14,355,814 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth $677,739,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Shell in the fourth quarter valued at $658,071,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Shell in the first quarter valued at $549,346,000. Finally, Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new stake in Shell in the second quarter valued at $327,997,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BNP Paribas lowered Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,031.33.

Shell Stock Down 0.4 %

SHEL opened at $61.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $203.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.62. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $52.47 and a 52 week high of $68.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.95.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $78.01 billion for the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 8.51%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shell Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.662 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.28%.

About Shell

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.