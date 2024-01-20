Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $808,000 Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1,425.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Up 0.4 %

ServiceNow stock opened at $749.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $153.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $405.37 and a twelve month high of $753.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $692.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $612.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. As a group, analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $734.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $657.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $633.48.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.00, for a total transaction of $684,418.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,603,844. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.00, for a total transaction of $684,418.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,603,844. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.63, for a total transaction of $500,479.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,124,475.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,997 shares of company stock valued at $6,496,675. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

