Duality Advisers LP Has $2.69 Million Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Duality Advisers LP lowered its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,479 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 222.0% in the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 2,343.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America lowered their target price on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.18.

American Electric Power Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $77.70 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.38 and a 52-week high of $96.05. The company has a market capitalization of $40.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.60.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 80.73%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

