Whitener Capital Management Inc. Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 122.7% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 1.3 %

EMR traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.91. The company had a trading volume of 5,133,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,967. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $76.94 and a 52 week high of $100.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $54.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.58.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 87.17%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 9.16%.

Insider Activity

In other Emerson Electric news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Emerson Electric news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,101,404.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Golden purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.64 per share, with a total value of $256,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,504 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,242.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.72.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

