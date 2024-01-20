Red Tortoise LLC Has $1.70 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Red Tortoise LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,335 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF comprises about 1.1% of Red Tortoise LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Red Tortoise LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 371.1% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 624.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000.

NYSEARCA FNDE opened at $25.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.75. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $24.76 and a 12 month high of $28.37.

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

