Red Tortoise LLC Has $11.94 Million Stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Red Tortoise LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 377,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF accounts for 8.0% of Red Tortoise LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Red Tortoise LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $11,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 330.6% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Family Capital Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 845.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 44.6% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDF opened at $32.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $29.17 and a one year high of $33.89.

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

