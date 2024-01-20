Red Tortoise LLC Raises Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Red Tortoise LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the quarter. Red Tortoise LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

SCHZ opened at $46.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.17. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.05 and a 1-year high of $47.60.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

