Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Purchased by Red Tortoise LLC

Red Tortoise LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Red Tortoise LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Red Tortoise LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% in the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Steph & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BND opened at $72.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.23. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $67.99 and a 12-month high of $74.90.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.2105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.