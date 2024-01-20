Quantum Private Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 86.8% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 133.3% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 477.3% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,309 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Energy Transfer news, EVP Thomas P. Mason bought 7,500 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.33 per share, with a total value of $99,975.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,707,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,763,907.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Thomas P. Mason acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.33 per share, with a total value of $99,975.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,707,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,763,907.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.53 per share, with a total value of $13,530,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 65,578,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,276,793.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.57.

Shares of Energy Transfer stock opened at $13.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.48. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $14.15. The stock has a market cap of $43.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.64.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

