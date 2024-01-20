Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Raises Stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in shares of NVR during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of NVR by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of NVR during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NVR during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of NVR by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 12 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NVR in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $4,900.00 to $6,300.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,298.13, for a total transaction of $787,266.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,550,742.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,298.13, for a total transaction of $787,266.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,550,742.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,100.57, for a total value of $10,370,969.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,906,910.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,038 shares of company stock valued at $61,248,065 in the last 90 days. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVR Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NVR stock opened at $7,207.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6,696.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $6,290.90. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4,900.99 and a twelve month high of $7,267.02. The company has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $125.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $115.60 by $9.66. NVR had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 41.75%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $118.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 462.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

