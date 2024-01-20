Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Increases Stock Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. raised its holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 62,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 36.8% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 5.2% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 9,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 3.0% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 16,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 3.7% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

OGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Organon & Co. stock opened at $15.50 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a 52-week low of $10.84 and a 52-week high of $32.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.22 and a 200-day moving average of $17.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.77.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.26). Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 147.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is 48.91%.

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; Nuvaring, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

