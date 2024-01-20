Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Bought by Benedetti & Gucer Inc.

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,623 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 109,332.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,943,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,732,348,000 after purchasing an additional 145,810,023 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,339,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $906,146,000 after purchasing an additional 13,220,435 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 9.1% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 33,145,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $420,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767,574 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 0.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 22,600,697 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $252,902,000 after acquiring an additional 184,203 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 15.0% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,524,411 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $259,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412,874 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Thomas P. Mason bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.33 per share, with a total value of $99,975.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,707,720 shares in the company, valued at $22,763,907.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Energy Transfer news, EVP Thomas P. Mason purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,707,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,763,907.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.53 per share, for a total transaction of $13,530,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 65,578,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,276,793.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

ET opened at $13.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.71 and its 200-day moving average is $13.48. The stock has a market cap of $43.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $14.15.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 4.66%. On average, analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.57.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ET

Energy Transfer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.