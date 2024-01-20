Hudson Value Partners LLC Sells 1,485 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Hudson Value Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 1.4% of Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $362,000. Parkwood LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of VTI stock traded up $2.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $239.54. 3,850,769 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,733,707. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $190.18 and a 1 year high of $239.74. The company has a market capitalization of $337.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $231.50 and its 200 day moving average is $222.91.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

