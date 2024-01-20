Whitener Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 87,778,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,993,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,031 shares during the period. Soroban Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 58,100,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,799,965,000 after acquiring an additional 470,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,236,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,172,727,000 after acquiring an additional 690,267 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 181.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 31,241,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,065,128,000 after acquiring an additional 20,126,839 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 101,926.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $722,554,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300,381 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.17.

NASDAQ:CSX traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.55. 18,313,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,232,347. The company has a market capitalization of $68.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $27.60 and a twelve month high of $35.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.09.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

