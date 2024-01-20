Gitterman Wealth Management LLC Sells 142 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,449 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Danaher comprises approximately 0.2% of Gitterman Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Danaher during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 344.8% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR stock traded up $4.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $231.05. 3,258,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,154,363. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $182.09 and a 12-month high of $247.62. The company has a market capitalization of $170.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 12.11%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DHR. HSBC assumed coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.40.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

