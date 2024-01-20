Lwmg LLC Has $284,000 Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Lwmg LLC cut its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Lwmg LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the second quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the third quarter worth about $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Robbins Farley acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the third quarter worth about $27,000. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on ECL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $213.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James started coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $211.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Bank of America upgraded Ecolab from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Ecolab from $207.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $191.53 per share, with a total value of $153,224.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,077,887.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $191.53 per share, with a total value of $153,224.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,077,887.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $2,281,032.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,931,178.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $199.87. 2,739,729 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 701,796. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.91 and a 52 week high of $201.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $56.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $193.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.78.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 8.18%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.90%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

