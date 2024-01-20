Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Linde were worth $6,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Linde by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 212,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,944,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Linde by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,692,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $644,986,000 after purchasing an additional 14,969 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,044,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LIN. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $428.85.

Linde Stock Performance

NYSE LIN traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $407.38. 2,265,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 986,020. Linde plc has a one year low of $318.88 and a one year high of $434.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $408.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $389.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Linde plc will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

