Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 11,473 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,473 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 1.5% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Bank of America by 150.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 4.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,698,000 after purchasing an additional 16,319 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $534,000. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.20.

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank bought 5,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $57,002.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,002.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

BAC traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,493,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,424,060. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $37.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.86 and its 200-day moving average is $29.77.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

