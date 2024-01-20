Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. Buys 97,312 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 40.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 337,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,312 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 4.7% of Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $16,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPST. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock remained flat at $50.38 during midday trading on Friday. 3,690,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,572,743. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.16. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.93 and a 1 year high of $50.45.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/15 – 1/19
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Investing in coffee: 3 great strategies to consider
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- How to invest in wheat: Is it a hedge against inflation?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.